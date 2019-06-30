Bandits invade Komal Chand’s home, chops son

Latest update June 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

The son of the Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (GAWU) head, Komal Chand, was yesterday left with part of his left ear chopped, a laceration to the head and countless bruises about the body after a failed attempt by two bandits to rob his home.

Mavendra Chand displaying his injuries

According to the young Mavendra Chand, the incident took place around 11:30 am and lasted about 10 minutes at his home at La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara.
Chand told Kaieteur News that the men attempted to carry out their intentions in broad daylight possibly thinking that no male person was at home.
“My aunt and I were at home at the time but I believe they thought that I was not at home. We normally keep our doors locked but my aunt had the doors open as she was cleaning at the time.”
He said that the men gained entry to the home by kitchen door which is towards the side of the house on the lower flat of the two-storey building.
“My aunt was in the kitchen while I was in the living room. Suddenly I heard her scream and I ran to her aid thinking she probably fell.”
The young man was left in shock as he saw two men in their early 20s. The men wore no mask and were in casual clothing.
“One of the men had my aunt in a ‘vice’ (chokehold) and the other one realizing that I was home, ran towards me. I picked up a cutlass in defence to try and injure the individual however it was to no avail,” Chand said.

The house which the men attempted to rob

He said that as he tried to get a better advantage of the situation he dropped the cutlass and picked up a knife.
“Everything happened so fast but I think that while I had the knife and during my scuffle with the bandit that’s how I got the chop to my ear.”
The bandit who was with the aunt pulled out a gun and he pointed it in the direction of Chand. “He told me to drop the knife and I said don’t shoot me. The other guy who at the time was behind me then took away the knife.”
“I told him to don’t stab me but they ran out of the home. I later learnt that they dropped the knife in the yard. My aunt started screaming for help and some neighbours tried to give chase but to no avail.”
Chand then indicated that he was rushed to the hospital where he received stitches for his injuries. He mentioned that the men are strangers to the village, however, some residents would have seen them lurking around the neighbourhood prior to the incident.
There were suspicions of the men being linked to a known thief in the area who would have possibly given them information about residents.

New 2019