Two Skyvans arrive for Army

Two Skyvans for the army have arrived in the country. According to officials, the aircraft landed on Thursday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and were given the traditional water salute with the use of fire engines.

In May last year, the Government secured Parliamentary approval for an additional $484M representing final payment towards the purchase of four fixed-wing aircraft – two Islanders and two Skyvans – for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The two Islanders are here, but have not been put into full operation as yet.

Former Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, had told the National Assembly last year that the Islanders were first manufactured in 1976 while Skyvans were first manufactured in 1977.

Both models are no longer being manufactured.

The Minister disclosed that the Skyvans, which were being used for troop transport and parachuting are being brought from Belgium through Liberty Aviation, an American company that operates from North Carolina.

The Islanders, according to Harmon, were purchased from Brazil who utilised the planes for passenger and cargo services.

“The Skyvans and Islanders are aircraft that people who have them don’t sell them. It’s like having a Rolls-Royce,” Harmon stated to justify the purchase of the aircraft.

Harmon pointed out that while they are not being produced, there are many countries around the world that operate these aircraft and therefore spares are not an issue; training is not an issue.

“They are sought after aircraft because of the capability. They allow for short take off and landing. They allow for the use of the type of airstrips which we have in Guyana; 90% of which are short types of airstrips. Therefore, these two types of aircraft are specifically suited for those circumstances,” Harmon had explained.

The Minister had stated that there are seven fully trained and certified engineers for the aircraft. Training, according to Harmon, was done by the original aircraft and engine manufacturers.

He explained that while the aircraft will be assigned to the GDF, other joint services agencies will have access, specifically on matters of aerial surveillance.

According to Harmon, the decision for the purchase was made at the level of the Defence Board,

“They are being purchased with a national plan in mind and not just the GDF, so most of our aerial surveillance is done jointly by the police and the army as well as other elements of the state, but certainly these aircraft were purchased with a national character,” Harmon had pointed out.

He assured that the aircraft will not be used for commercial purposes and will not compete with private service providers.

An initial payment of $213M was made by the GDF to the companies. Some $73M was budgeted for the military’s transportation-related expenditure. Harmon explained that to fill the gap to the initial payment, monies were diverted from capital projects, which saw government deciding to scale back on buildings and water supply projects.

To cover the full purchase, Government moved to Parliament to secure approval for supplemental expenditure.