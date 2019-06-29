Trial imminent for Captains in Mazaruni River crash that left 10 dead

Latest update June 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

On January 22, 2013, a boat accident in the Mazaruni River left 10 persons dead. Now, six years later, the boat captains who were involved in the accident have been listed to go on trial for manslaughter. They will appear at the ongoing session of the Essequibo Criminal Assizes at the High Court in Essequibo.
According to information published by the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Devon Thomas called ‘Beast’ and Cabesh Persaud, called ‘Dube,’ have each been indicted on 10 counts of manslaughter. Deon Moses, Ulrick Grimes, Christopher Ramnarine, Zahir Baksh, Brazilian National Francisco Olivera Alves, Kevon Ambrose, Keanu Amsterdam and his brother Ricky Bobb, Jermanie Calisto, and Jewan Seeram are those who perished in the mishap.
It is alleged that on January 22, 2013, while being the captains of two travelling speedboats, Thomas and Persaud, killed 10 occupants who had been on board the vessels, in an incident that occurred at Crab Falls in the Mazaruni River.
Based on reports, Thomas, the captain of the vessel called ‘Matheran’ which was carrying 13 persons and Persaud, the captain of another vessel called ‘Dube’, carrying six passengers, were traversing at Crab Falls in the Mazaruni River, when the boats collided, causing the deaths of the 10 persons.

