Rastafarian Core Group to stage family fun day on Monday

The Rastafarian Core Group will be staging a family fun day on Monday July 1 at the Golden Grove Playfield on the East Coast Demerara starting at 10:00am.

The event is being staged in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency, who has given their blessing and support. Several ministry and government officials have promised to be present at the event and will interact with the youths and residents of the village.

The day’s programme will see football, cricket, basketball, athletics and other events being contested. Youth teams from the Golden Grove, Haslington, Nabaclis and Paradise and other neighbouring areas are invited to participate.

Persons can also interact with the officials on hand which will include Ministers Basil Williams, Raphael Trotman and Simona Broomes and Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon.

There will also be activities for the children according to Vice Chairman of the organisers Percy Bristol.