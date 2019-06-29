Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey C/ships GBTI GCC Tigers, Bingo GCC Spartans, YMCA OPHC Champs, Hikers Generals, Pepsi Hikers triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

Three teams remain unbeaten when the 2019 Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Thursday night at the National Gymnasium. The Hikers continue to dominate the men’s division as the Hikers Generals and PEPSI Hikers each secured their third victories, while in the female division, the Bingo Spartans managed to upstage Saints to keep their perfect record intact.

Playing in the female category, GBTI GCC Tigers secured a hard fought 4-3 victory over GBTI GCC Spice, despite a double from Gabriella Xavier. Xavier slotted home for Spice in the 5th minute before her teammate Trisha Woodroffe scored a penalty corner in the 26th minute as the teams went to the break, with Tigers who started on positive three, leading 3-2. Marzana Fiedtkou netted in the 28th minute – a penalty corner – to extend her team’s lead before Xavier scored her second, a penalty corner, in the 40th minute.

YMCA OFHC Wolves and YMCA OFHC Bellatrix played to a draw with the former securing the equaliser in the 37th minute through a field goal from Romichelle Brumell as the contest finished 9-9. YMCA OPHC Bellatrix started the fixture with a positive handicap of nine goals and it required a collective effort from YMCA OPHC Wolves who started with positive five handicap goals, to stay in the hunt. They did not disappoint as Cassie Campbell fired home a field goal in the 14th minute, while Minsodia Culpepper slotted home a penalty stroke in the 17th minute before Jasmine Assanah reduced the deficit one minute later as the Wolves trailed 8-9 at half time.

Bingo GCC Spartans defeated Saints 8-5. Both teams started on positive five and Bingo GCC Spartans hammered in three goals, while their defence stood firm to deny their opponents. Abosaide Cadogan handed her team the advantage in the 3rd minute before Madison Fernandes scored a double; her first, a penalty corner, came in the 17th minute to hand her team a 7-5 lead at the interval, while her second was netted in the 39th.

In the male category, YMCA OPHC Champs defeated SHC Slick Sticks 14-13. Baraka Garnett opened the account for SHC Slick Sticks with a field goal in the 4th minute before scoring his second through a penalty corner in the 10th. Ascofu Simon fired home a field goal in the

13th minute for YMCA OPHC Champs who led 13-10 at the break. SHC Slick Sticks, who began the game on positive eight handicaps, were handed two more goals as Edmond Chinian scored a field goal in the 26th minute and netted his second three minutes later. Daniel Woolford fired home in the 35th minute to stretch the lead for YMCA OPHC Champs who started with positive 12. Baraka Garnett completed his hat-trick in the 40th minute.Hikers Generals overcame Bounty GCC 10-9. Bounty GCC started the game on positive three while their opponents began the contest on positive nine. Lennox Carrol fired home for Bounty GCC in the 14th minute before his team mate Steven Xavier netted in the 17th minute as the teams went to the break with Hikers Generals prevailing 9-5. Xavier gave his team another in the 21st before Mark Sargeant slotted home one minute later to further reduce the deficit. Devin Munroe found the back of the net for Hikers Generals in the 28 minute, while Kevin Spencer netted in the 31st and Meshach Sargeant added another

for GCC Bounty in the 39th minute.

Pepsi Hikers were all business as they took the court against GCC Vintage. With GCC enjoying a 5-goal handicap, they seemed intent on defending their advantage and packed their defensive area. The Hikers managed to chip in three goals by half time with Leon Bacchus, Robert France and Jamaraj Assanah finding the back of the net in the 3rd, 5th and 6th minutes in that order. GCC picked up a goal in the 4th minute through a Dwayne Scott effort. Pepsi Hikes added four more in the second half to come out with a 7-6 victory thereby retaining their position on top of Pool A. Their goals came from Randy Hope (5th), Aroydy Branford (35th), Jamarj Assanah (36th) and Leon Bacchus (37th).