National Senior Athletics C/Ship runs off this weekend

Latest update June 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
The country’s top athletes will converge for the 2019 Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) sponsored National Senior Championships today and tomorrow at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara with events running off at 10:00hrs each day.
Head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, in an invited comment with the media had posited that, “The National Senior Championship is one of the most anticipated events in Guyana’s sports calendar. There are many athletes, overseas and local, who are trying to gain the time and attention of the AAG to get a chance to go to the World Championships this year.”
The AAG will simultaneously be holding a fundraising barbecue along with the meet. Any patron purchasing a barbecue ticket for $1200 will be afforded entry to the event, while regular tickets to the event would cost $300.
