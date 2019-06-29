National Ruby team leaves Cayman Islands on Tuesday Face T&T in first game at 12:20 PM on Saturday

Latest update June 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

A 13-man squad was announced yesterday at the National Park ‘old’ Ruby field to represent Guyana at the Ruby Americas North (RAN) Seven Championships in the Cayman Islands July 6 – 7.

(From left to right) Akeem Fraser (Phyiso), George David (Asst Manager), Sherlock Sam (TD), Petal Adams (General Secretary GRFU) and John Lewis (Manager).

The championships will also serve as an Olympic qualifier for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and the touring party, which includes three overseas based players, will depart these shores on Tuesday.
Guyana go into action at 12:20 PM (local time) next Saturday when they come up against Trinidad & Tobago. The Guyanese then face host Cayman Islands and Jamaica in first day action which will see the final game staged just after 5PM.
Technical Director Sherlock Sam said the team, which will be reduced to 12, has been hampered in their preparation due to inclement Weather but did indoor and tactical work.
“While we would have liked to have more outdoor work here, we will have a two-day camp in the Cayman Islands. Jamaica is expected to our toughest opponent but I am confident we will give a good account of ourselves,” said Sam.
The TD explained that Claudius Butts has been selected as Player/Coach as the team banks on experience.
Manager John Lewis informed that the experienced Butts is a full time Coach in Trinidad, while his contribution as a player is still needed.
The Manager disclosed that Richard Staglon plays in Trinidad and Tobago, Dominic Lespierre is based in the United Kingdom and Vallon Adams plays in the United States of America.
Meanwhile, Ryan Dey, Selwyn Henry, Breon Walks have been named as the reserves.
Sam said the players were asked to be at the Park but because Monday is CARICOM Day they were busy with final travel arrangement and other personal matters, Butts among those absent yesterday.
The team is: Richard Staglon Peabo Hamilton, Dominic Lespierre, Vallon Adams, Patrick King, Jamal Angus, Ryan Gonsalves, Godfrey Broomes,Avery Corbin, Dwayne Schroeder, Ozie McKenzie, Claudius Butts (Player/Coach), Sherlock Sam (Technical Director) and Akeem Fraser (Physiotherapist). (Sean Devers)

