Ministers Norton, Rajkumar engage residents in Table tennis games on Region 6 visit

Minister of Social Cohesion, Honorary Dr. George Norton and Minister of Business, Honorary Haimraj Rajkumar took time off to show their mettle and their all-round ability. Despite being decked out in suits, tie and shoes and other apparel fit for the office, the two ministers despite their apparel engaged residents in a number of games of Table Tennis.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton showing his skills at a game of Table tennis.

The Ministers were part of the contingent of Ministers and Government officials that participated in the one day Harmony Village, activity which was held at Scottburg Community Center, Ground, Corentyne Berbice, Region 6.

Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar in action as the crowd pays keen attention.

Serving, smacking, chopping, looping their way to many points, their table tennis skills were very apparent as they held their own in many of the encounters.
The Harmony Village activity is organised by the Ministry of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport. (Samuel Whyte)

  • Land for the poor

    If you drive through most of our farming areas, you will notice persons cultivating large tracts of the reserves which separate... more

