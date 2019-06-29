Man remanded for stealing brother’s ducks

“I don’t eat duck, I don’t eat rank. This man always coming up with a set of lies about me,” 48-year-old Joel Stuart, told a court yesterday as he stood in the prisoners’ dock.

Stuart, a weeder, of Lot A 72 East La Penitence, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charges to him.

The first charge stated that on June 24, 2019, at East La Penitence, Georgetown, he stole three live ducks valued at $15,000 property of Godfrey Stuart.

And the second charge read that on June 25, 2019, at East La Penitence, Georgetown, he used threatening behaviour towards Godfrey Stuart.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges and said, “He just wants to see his brother in jail. I don’t know why he keep lying on innocent me, I don’t do that man anything.”

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the prevalence of the offence, and the fact that the defendant doesn’t have a fixed place of abode – he usually sleeps under a bottom house.

Prosecutor Blackman then related the facts of the charge to the court, which read that on June 24, 2019, the virtual complainant (Godfrey Stuart) and his sister were at home when they heard a squeaking noise coming from the back of the yard.

When he went to see what was making the noise, he saw his brother with his ducks in one hand and a cutlass in the other. The man then made a report the following day at the police station.

On his way home, he was confronted by his brother who had a cutlass in his hand and threatened to chop him. The alleged victim feared for his life and decided to make another report to the police station.

Joel Stuart was then arrested by the police and taken into custody.

After the prosecutor presented the facts and the defendant addressed the court, Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded Stuart to prison until July 12, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.