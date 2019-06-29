Jagdeo can get he brain surgery in Guyana

Guyana improving every day. Things dat dis country had to get from overseas, it now getting right here. Dem boys remember de time when people use to seh Guyana can’t even mek a bicycle spokes and it still ain’t mekking bicycle spokes but it mekking more important things.

Some doctors perform a big operation dat no doctor ever do in Guyana all dem years. Some woman had a problem wid an artery in she head. Most times when things like dat happen is like when people set a time bomb.

When dat artery burst in people head, dem does dead; a few does get a stroke dat dem never recover from. De doctor do a powerful job. He do more than save de lady life. In fact, he gon save Guyana a lot of money.

Jagdeo is a man who does travel overseas fuh everything. De time when he had some diarrhoea, he jump pon a special plane and go to Florida. To dis day, nobody don’t know who pay fuh he and Babbie. And dem never talk. In fact, Soulja Bai suh decent dat he never release dat information.

On Thursday, people suddenly realize dat Jagdeo sick; and he sick bad. He got a serious brain problem. He get Kwame and some acolytes to set up a map pon a wall he got in de office. Then he start to call de name of people who get de lands.

De thing sound nice, especially when he seh dat all de land give out after de No confidence motion. Dat mek people see corruption in Soulja Bai camp. But is when de reporters check dat, dem realize Jagdeo dream up everything.

Some of de land give out since he time; some give out in Donald time. But de brain problem Jagdeo got, mek he believe dat everything give out dis year.

De surgery woulda cost Guyana a ton of money. Just to fix one of Jagdeo people teeth, de government spend $2 million. Dem boys seh dat you can’t imagine how much it woulda cost to fix Jagdeo brain.

Thanks to Dr. Dookie, Jagdeo don’t have to go overseas fuh brain surgery. And is a good thing Dr. Dookie deh now. Jagdeo woulda never mek it overseas.

Talk half and watch wait fuh Jagdeo brain surgery!