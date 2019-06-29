Hab Int’l moves to Fogarty’s building –zero commission on online purchases up to today

Latest update June 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

All week long, customers of Hab International [Hab.it], Fogarty’s location have been benefitting from zero percent commission on everything that they purchase online. However, the company’s Miami Manager, Tina Beharry, yesterday disclosed that this offer will come to an end today [Saturday, June 29] and customers are being urged to take full advantage.

Beharry said that the Water Street location will open its doors at around 09:00 hours [9am] today and will continue to serve customers until 17:00 hours [5pm].
On Monday [June 24] Hab.it, formally opened its operation at the Fogarty’s building which represented a relocation from the Ashmin’s Building. This, according to Beharry, was a tactical move aimed at offering customers an enhanced service at a location likely to target a greater number of customers.
Speaking of this development yesterday, Beharry made reference to the varying types of businesses such as banks, insurance companies, among others, from which many customers can be drawn and well catered to by Hab.it.
“The new facility is mainly set up as a boutique facility and basically what that means is that it caters to [shipping of] the small packages, online shopping…it is all about convenience. It is a more central location in regards to us being more in your face…,” said Beharry.
At the new location, staffers are ready and willing to lend support to customers who need to source item[s] they may have difficulty finding and help them to make needed purchases as well.
With its head office at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Hab.it was established in 2001 as a supporting company to Swiss Machinery. The shipping company embraces the motto ‘’If you have it hab.it’, and has over the years been offering services including: air freight, ocean freight, online shopping, online account, procurement, supply chain and many more.

 

