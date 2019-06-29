Call records of murdered taxi driver provided to police within days – GTT

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Friday revealed that the company has been in full compliance with the Guyana Police Force, with efforts to solve the investigation of murdered female taxi driver, Indira Bipat.

Bipat who died as a result of strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head on May 19, last, was said to be seen leaving her Samaroo Dam, Klein, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home after receiving a phone call.

Responding to reports that GTT has been slow to cooperate, Officer-in-Charge at GTT, Travis Piggott, explained that the company has been in full support of the GPF investigation in this matter.

“I am quite appalled at the information coming out of the ‘D’ Division, West Bank Demerara-East Bank Essequibo. We received the request from the GPF on May 24 and we related the necessary information to them on the same day,” Piggott said.

“The Force did not request additional information and I am quite distraught that it has brought GTT into such spotlight, stating that they are still awaiting information from the company.”

Piggott further expressed frustration with another daily newspaper since the entity did not reach out GTT to confirm the information stated by Commander of the Division, Edmond Cooper.

Demanding an apology from the newspaper, the GTT official said that the telephone company is committed and will continue to provide full support to the Guyana Police Force in future investigations. No suspects have been charged.

Bipat, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, reportedly left a Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara taxi service at around 16:00 hrs on Saturday, May 18, after receiving a call on her cell phone. She reportedly told the dispatcher that she would not be returning to the base for the rest of the night. Her body was found at around 09:00 hrs the following day in a desolate area in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara. Her car, a white Toyota Premio, PXX 4114, was missing.

A post mortem revealed that she had been strangled and struck on the head.