Worker allegedly books flight with boss’s cheque

A 27-year-old man was yesterday remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he allegedly booked a flight to Dominica with the $2M cheque he collected to cash for his boss.

Charged is Ravindranauth Rambhajue who pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It was alleged that on August 21, 2018, at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, the defendant while being a clerk or servant of Amir Samad, fraudulently embezzled $2M which he took on account of his employer.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that Samad is a construction and mining businessman.

The defendant was his employee for five years and would normally take cheques to the bank to be cashed and returned to him.

On the day in question, the victim reportedly wrote a Republic Bank cheque for $2M in the name of the defendant for him to en cash. Rambhajue allegedly cashed the said cheque and never returned with the money to his boss.

The prosecutor then told the court that Samad later tried making contact with the defendant but his efforts were futile.

He went on to say that on June 25, 2019 the defendant attempted to depart Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) when he was arrested by the police. Following investigations, legal advice was sought and the defendant was charged.

Rambhajue who was not represented by an attorney told the court that he hails from Lot 50 Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast. He indicated that he works in Dominica as a construction worker.

According to the defendant he was doing work for the victim and from February 2018 to August of that same year, Samad failed to pay him his salary.

However, he claimed that his former employer promised to pay him $2M to settle the salary issue and that is how he came into possession of the cheque.

Rambhajue further mentioned that after being paid, Samad began to scandal his name. “He started to scandal my name after paying me but he would always have me collect large sums of monies and I would always return it. I once collected about $13M and I returned everything.”

The defendant indicated that after the issues he had with the victim he left the job and moved to Dominica where he was working. When he was arrested he was an outgoing passenger on a flight to Dominica.

Prosecutor Mansfield objected to bail based on the defendant being a flight risk, the seriousness of the offence and the fact that he was trying to leave the country at the time of his arrest.

He also mentioned that it took them a while to apprehend Rambhajue to have the charge instituted.

The magistrate then upheld the submission of the prosecutor and remanded Rambhajue to prison until July 4, next where he is expected to make his next court appearance at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.