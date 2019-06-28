West Dem teacher fingered in sex scandal before TSC

The West Demerara teacher who was allegedly involved in several sexual encounters with a 14-year-old student is reportedly finally before the Teaching Service Commission for investigation, according to well placed sources.

Yesterday, a very credible source that has been supportive since this publication broke the story, said that finally, since the story occurred in January 2019, the teacher is now being dragged before the Guyana Teaching Service Commission.

The accused teacher will appear before the Commission in a matter of days. He will be subjected to several very grueling investigative sessions before his fate is decided, according to sources.

Thereafter, he is expected to stand before a judiciary panel to be tried according to the law. If found guilty, he would be penalised.

In late March, the story was made public after the victim confided in a fellow student about the teacher taking her to his home on several occasions and performing various sex acts with her. Folks at the Department of Education had begun investigations on the issue which saw the teacher being sent on special leave as the investigations continued.

Sources from the Region Three Department of Education had informed that the teacher, in a bid to cover his tracks, had tampered with evidence by way of attempting to bribe the young girl’s mother to write a statement detailing that the allegations were untrue, and that the girl was just reacting to wild imaginations she had conjured because of having a crush on the teacher.

The Department had then summoned the mother and grilled her. She reportedly confessed and withdrew the statement she had written.

Yesterday, a well placed source within the Region Three Department of Education expressed disgust at the lengthy delay taken for action to be executed in the matter. One source even expressed concerns that the very wealthy teacher may have attempted to tamper with evidence at a higher, thus resulting in the prolonged delay.

Ranks that arrested the teacher from the La Grange Police Station yesterday were alarmed that action was not taken into the matter after so many months.

This publication spoke with the mother of the young girl who was also furious that there has not been an outcome or closure to the matter which involved her daughter.

Yesterday, sources from within the Ministry of Education said that there have been several cases of sexual misconduct in Region Three schools, many of them being instances were male teachers seduced underage females.

In this particular case, officials informed that the West Demerara teacher had been ‘preening and pruning’ the young girl ever since her entrance into secondary school and had somehow managed to get her to his home, where sex acts have allegedly been committed.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education sources have informed that for 2019, eleven cases of sexual harassment of students have been reported in West Demerara Schools and are presently being investigated. Some of these have been cases between teachers and students, and in some cases involved sexual encounters amongst students.

This publication was told there have been several instances where students were caught with the popular ‘ecstasy pill’ in schools. Doctors and other related specialists have been invited to schools to have sessions to educate students on the dangers of pills and substances.

In Guyana, sexual harassment is covered under the Prevention of Discrimination Act of 1997. The section is very cursory and simply states, “‘Sexual harassment’ is defined … as unwanted conduct of a sexual nature in the workplace or in connection with the performance of work which is threatened or imposed as a condition of employment on the employee or which creates a hostile working environment for the employee.”

The law thus confines the offence to the workplace when in fact it can, and does, occur in any location. Schools, for instance, form a hotbed for sexual harassment of female students by teachers.