Latest update June 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Watooka House re-opens its doors after several months of rehabilitative works on the property.
The colonial-style complex boasts a guest house, a newly refurbished pool, pedicured lawns, a basketball court, a tennis court and a spanking new deck overseeing the Demerara River, in Linden.
In attendance at the reopening were Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar;, Minister within the Ministry of Communities with Responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson; and Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture with Responsibility for Rural Affairs, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood.
