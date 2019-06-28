Salesman jailed for snatching chain

Latest update June 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
A salesman who was charged in April for snatching a gold chain was yesterday sentenced to prison when he made another court appearance.
Dwayne Samuels, 21, a salesman, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever who conducted his trial, and the defence was led by police prosecutor Simone Payne.
The charge stated that on April 22, 2019, at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, he stole a gold chain valued at $30,000 from Amanda Dookram.
Samuels was out on $30,000 bail which was granted to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on his first court appearance.
However, during his trial before Magistrate Weever he was found guilty of the offence and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.
Jun 28, 2019Despite the inclement weather, preparation is ongoing for the much anticipated Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) one day horse race meet set for Monday, Caricom Day (July 1). The event is...
Jun 28, 2019
Jun 28, 2019
Jun 28, 2019
Jun 28, 2019
Jun 28, 2019
Except for one dual citizen who lives happily in the US where he doesn’t have to emulate the Cabinet ministers and travel... more
It is said that the only things that start on time in Guyana are banks and cricket. Not anymore. I have seen quite a few... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]