Salesman jailed for snatching chain

A salesman who was charged in April for snatching a gold chain was yesterday sentenced to prison when he made another court appearance.
Dwayne Samuels, 21, a salesman, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever who conducted his trial, and the defence was led by police prosecutor Simone Payne.
The charge stated that on April 22, 2019, at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, he stole a gold chain valued at $30,000 from Amanda Dookram.
Samuels was out on $30,000 bail which was granted to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on his first court appearance.
However, during his trial before Magistrate Weever he was found guilty of the offence and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

