Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race meet set for Caricom Day

Despite the inclement weather, preparation is ongoing for the much anticipated Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) one day horse race meet set for Monday, Caricom Day (July 1).

The event is slated for the club’s facility Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Six races are slated for the day with the feature event set to be the event for 3-Year-Old animals over 1300 meters for a winning purse of $240,000 and trophy.

The animals classified J and Lower are set to race over a distance of 1000M for a first prize of $200,000 and trophy.

The 900M race for 2-Year-Old horses will see the winner taking home a prize of $150,000 and trophy.

There is the L1 and lower, 1000M contest for pole position takings of $100,000 and trophy.

The L2 and Lower race is another 1000M affair for a winner’s take of $80,000.

An event is slated for L3 Unclassified animals over 1200M with the first prize being $60,000 and trophy.

A number of sponsors are on board including Banks DIH Limited, Colin Elcock and Attorney-at-Law Rajendra Poonai SC. Entries are set to be close today and interested person can still contact Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 696-9009.