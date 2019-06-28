Latest update June 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race meet set for Caricom Day

Jun 28, 2019 Sports 0

Despite the inclement weather, preparation is ongoing for the much anticipated Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) one day horse race meet set for Monday, Caricom Day (July 1).
The event is slated for the club’s facility Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Six races are slated for the day with the feature event set to be the event for 3-Year-Old animals over 1300 meters for a winning purse of $240,000 and trophy.
The animals classified J and Lower are set to race over a distance of 1000M for a first prize of $200,000 and trophy.
The 900M race for 2-Year-Old horses will see the winner taking home a prize of $150,000 and trophy.
There is the L1 and lower, 1000M contest for pole position takings of $100,000 and trophy.
The L2 and Lower race is another 1000M affair for a winner’s take of $80,000.
An event is slated for L3 Unclassified animals over 1200M with the first prize being $60,000 and trophy.
A number of sponsors are on board including Banks DIH Limited, Colin Elcock and Attorney-at-Law Rajendra Poonai SC. Entries are set to be close today and interested person can still contact Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 696-9009.

More in this category

Sports

Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race meet set for Caricom Day

Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race meet set for Caricom Day

Jun 28, 2019

Despite the inclement weather, preparation is ongoing for the much anticipated Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) one day horse race meet set for Monday, Caricom Day (July 1). The event is...
Read More
RHT Poonai Pharmacy Under-12, Under-13 Cricket Teams holds One on One Tournament Nine years old Tameshwar Deonandan emerge winner

RHT Poonai Pharmacy Under-12, Under-13 Cricket...

Jun 28, 2019

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20 final set for Caricom day

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20 final...

Jun 28, 2019

Noble House Seafoods Goals Galore Indoor Hockey C/Ship Action heating up at the National Gymnasium

Noble House Seafoods Goals Galore Indoor Hockey...

Jun 28, 2019

New Amsterdam Technical Institute is Berbice school basketball champs

New Amsterdam Technical Institute is Berbice...

Jun 28, 2019

Leonora retain Region three male title

Leonora retain Region three male title

Jun 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019