Residents of Archer Street, East Canje plead for help

Residents of Archer Street, No2 East Canje, says that they are being neglected by the Ordnance Fortlands NDC and the Regional Administration of Region Six.

Now the residents are pleading with the Government to help them to fix their street.

The residents are wondering what they have done to be neglected by the two local government authorities that should look into their interest.

They say that for over 20 years their street has not been fixed and is in a very bad state, making it impassable to use, especially when it rains.

“The street is in a real bad state. The street is so bad that vehicle owners have a hard time.” Taxis also refuse to traverse the street.

Residents are so fed up, that a number of them signed their names on a petition. They say that the holes are so deep that it is even difficult to walk when it rains.

Another problem cited is that the drains and the street are at the same level, so apart from the holes the street floods as soon as the rain falls.

“We are really concerned about this situation; our street has not been repaired for more than two decades, whenever we complain, all we get are promises.”

The residents told the media that they are utterly disturbed and fed up complaining to the Ordnance Fort lands NDC and the Regional Administration of Region 6. They are calling on the government to intervene and to have an urgent look at their situation.

The residents who signed their names on a petition are K Alfred, N Brandt, Mello Dianarine, Dennis Eastman, S Rajbans, A Jagassar, Orin Benny, Kumar, Rudolph Bristol, Wazir Khan, Chandrawattie Potaram, Yosadra Wilbert, Yourajwattie Dianarine, Mohamed Ishmael, Winston Williamson, Hello Benny, Olric Cummings, L Bristol, Michael Crandon, Keasha Morgan, Marvin Reece, Nazeema Sookram, A. Bristol and E. Benny.