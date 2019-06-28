Over 70 patients benefit from Diabetes Outreach Initiative

More than 70 patients yesterday benefited from a Diabetes Outreach Initiative. They received much needed samples of the high caliber insulin (Tresiba, Levenir and others)

Patients attending the outreach at the Nurses Association Hall, Charlotte and Alexander Streets, also benefited from a distribution of glucometers (machines to test blood sugar) made possible by the International Insulin for Life Organisation, USA.

Guyana’s Glynis Beaton, who happens to hold a prestigious position on the board of the International Diabetes Federation yesterday said the initiative was one of many the entity has been engaged in for 2019 in the drive to control disease in Guyana.

She said that to date the organization has been collaborating with the Ministry of Public Health and other stakeholders.

Among the accomplishments of the association, to date, is the two-day training in diabetes prevention held at the Windjammer Hotel in Georgetown. Certificates of participation were issued.

A Continuous Medical Examination (CME) course was held last year at the Pegasus Hotel. It was attended by over 131 medical practitioners, who were able to attain credits at four different levels.

That aside, several outreach sessions were held in Berbice, and La Parfaite Hamonie, West Bank Demerara, while other ventures included educative and informative health exhibitions in many areas across Guyana.

According to Beaton, the local diabetes association continues its distribution of blood sugar machines to members, even as they make ready for the distribution of over the counter medication (of course with a doctor’s prescription).

The association has reportedly received over US$5000 in influential drugs for this purpose from overseas based diabetic patient Timothy Alonzo who resides in Michigan, USA.

Guyana will be also well represented when the local diabetes arm is represented by a young member at the IDF General Meeting in South Korea in December.

They will also be well represented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Session in June 2019 as they attempt to combat and educate on the disease at an international level