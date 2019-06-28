Over 300 schoolchildren benefit from medical screening

Latest update June 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Ministry of Public Health in a cooperative effort and in partnership with the Education Ministry, hosted multiple screenings and medical examinations with close to 400 nursery school children of Wakenaam and of the Soesdyke/Linden highway.
This early identification and school screening was completed with the aim of detecting and preventing the development of illnesses and mental deficiencies those children might be faced with.
The Director of Disabilities at the Public Health Ministry, Ms. Ariane Mangar, told Kaieteur News that during those screenings children were tested on their physical and occupational skills.
They were checked by the health officers on how fast they could button their clothing, or tie their shoe laces.
Screening was also done to test them for speech and hearing impediments.
Mangar states that through these screening exercises, they would be better able to detect deficiencies, deficiencies that might hinder their progression and development.
“We have also provided prescriptions for those who we noticed with some ‘not so positive’ results,” she added.
The director stated that though the program has concluded for the year, some smaller out reaches will be conducted throughout some villages in Guyana.

 

