New DNA equipment to bring closure to families of Lindo Creek eight

Family members of the eight miners who lost their lives at Lindo Creek in June 2008 could soon find some closure, as the government has committed to conducting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, said on Wednesday, that the new DNA testing equipment at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) Turkeyen, can bring some closure to the families. The DNA identification equipment was commissioned on Wednesday.

While the government brought some relief to the families through a Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) last year, many said they were still uneasy, since they have had no death certificate. According to Minister Ramjattan, this was due to the absence of DNA testing.

“We are certainly going to be in a better position having the DNA equipment in this lab now to move forward with that. As to wh at will be the conclusion as to whether a death certificate will be issued, I really cannot say,” the minister told media on Wednesday.

The minister said the government will be engaging the families at the soonest possible time.

Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delon France, said it is possible that the families will be helped.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry was established on February 1, 2018, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings of Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry Wong, on or about June 21, 2008.

The men’s burnt bodies were discovered at Lindo Creek, by mining camp owner Leonard Arokium, on the morning of June 21.

He had told officials that information he received from eyewitnesses showed that it was the Joint Services that was responsible for the death of his son, brother and six other miners in his employ. (DPI)