Man, 59, gets 16 years for rape

“We, older men must leave the little girls alone,” Justice Brassignton Reynolds told Mahadeo Dasrat, 59, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, before sentencing him to serve the next 16 years of his life behind bars.

Dasrat was convicted and sentenced to prison for rape.

His case was presented by State Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial at the Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown High Court.

The man had initially denied the charge which alleged that on April 11, 2017, he engaged in sexual intercourse with the 25-year-old woman without her consent.

Following his conviction on Wednesday, Dasrat told the Court, that he was sorry for his actions.

He was found unanimously guilty of the offence by a mixed 12- member jury panel. Prior to the imposition of the sentence yesterday, the victim’s impact statement was read to the Court by Social Worker, Nicole Foo.

In her statement, the victim described her relation to Dasrat and noted that she felt hurt since he was someone close to her.

She said that she was afraid when the incident occurred.

“I went through a lot of pain; I was afraid. If he didn’t have a knife to my neck I would have run away but I was frightened if I moved he would have killed me.”

Furthermore, the woman said that she was worried because she lost her virginity in such a horrible way.

“I am worried because I am not married and men don’t want girls who are not virgins…”

Nevertheless, the woman related that she is pleased that the court would sentence her attacker

“I want him to go to jail. I thank the judge and jury.”

The convict’s lawyer, Rabindra Mohabir, beseeched the court to temper justice with mercy.

He noted that his client is the sole breadwinner for his family which includes his two young grandchildren whom he took in after their parent abandoned them.

According to Mohabir, the elderly man worked at the Uitvlugt sugar estate to provide for his family.

Taking the entire factor into consideration, the judge sentenced Dasrat to prison for 20 years. However he deducted one year for the show of remorse and three years for other mitigating circumstances.