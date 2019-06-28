Magistrate dismisses three charges, four individuals now freed.

Four individuals who were charged and brought before the courts, yesterday walked free after the charges were dismissed against them by the Magistrate.

The individuals appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever. Now freed are a taxi driver, a martial arts instructor, a mechanic and a mortician technician.

The taxi driver, Ravindranauth Doodnauth, 27, who was accused of pawning the car he was entrusted with for work, faced two fraud charges.

The first charge against him stated that on January 8, 2019, at Seaforth Street, Campbellville, being solely entrusted by Samuel Lloyd with a Toyota car, valued $2 million, for work, he fraudulently converted it to his own use and benefit.

And the second charge read that on the same day and location, with intent to defraud, he obtained $6,000 to purchase an Ambassador Taxi logo from Lloyd.

Doodnauth’s charges was dismissed against him due to insufficient evidence presented by the prosecutor.

However, the remaining individual’s matters were dismissed due to the frail evidence presented by the prosecutor. It was not enough to aid the Magistrate to find the defendants guilty of the alleged offences.

Sixty-five-year-old Godfrey Taylor, a martial arts instructor was charged for the distribution of nude photographs of his reputed wife to her colleagues at her place of employment.

The charge stated that on December 15, 2018, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), he knowingly and without lawful excuse, distributed obscene photographs of Shetra Sheeonarine, his reputed wife.

And the final two who were charged jointly for possession of narcotics, David Lynch, 41, a mechanic; and Oslyn Richards, 39, a mortician technician.

The charge stated that on December 5, 2018 at Lot 157 Curtis Street, Albouystown they had in their possession 245 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

All of the defendants had their trial before Magistrate Weever, who found them not guilty of the offences and dismissed the charges against them.