Exxon, Tullow, and Anadarko treat Guyana like prostitutes

When you poor, pretty but stupid dem got some big man does tek advantage pun you. Dem boys know nuff big man who tek advantage pun some poor young gyal all because dem don’t know dem worth.

Dem does get use lef, right and centre fuh next to nutten. Some suh stupid dem does accept bus fare after a night out. In de lang run plenty of dem does end up walking de streets at nights.

That may very well happen to Guyana couple years down de road when de oil start dry up and de oil company walk away.

De leaders of Guyana don’t know dem worth suh dem behaving just like dem young, pretty, stupid gyal who settle just fuh a dinner, some drinks and a ` bus fare.

Dem oil companies see Guyana as a pretty young lady full of energy. It got everything dem want. But de oil companies realize that de leaders stupid. Dem already settle fuh bus fare without drinks and dinner.

De oil companies suppose to fund training programmes in every country wheh dem operating.

Dem boys see wha Exxon give odda countries fuh training.

Liberia gets US$1,250,000

plus US$500,000 IT support fee

Chad receivesUS$1,000,000 per year

and US$500,000 IT support fee.

Guyana gets a mere US$300,000 a year.

Look wha Tullow Oil give to odda countries

Uganda gets US$650,000 per year

Ghana gets US$300,000 per year

Liberia gets US$250,000 per year

Iraq gets US$300,000 per year

Guyana gets a mere US$25,000 per year

Now look what Anadarko Oil give odda countries

Liberia, US$1,000,000 a year

Mozambique, US$1,000,000 a year

And dem throw a pittance of US$40,000 a year to Guyana.

Talk half and look how de oil companies treat Guyana like good-for-nutten prostitutes.