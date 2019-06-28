E’bo Ranger, 32, busted with cocaine

A sting operation, which was carried out by ranks of the Guyana Police Force ‘G’ Division, has led to the arrest of a 32-year-old ranger, who was caught with 22 grams of cocaine.

Based on reports, the accused, Shiva Balroop, was caught with both crack cocaine and cocaine power at his Walton Hall home some time between 15:30 hrs. and 16:50 hrs last Wednesday.

Police report indicated that Balroop was seen acting in a suspicious manner when approached by police who later retrieved two bags of cocaine, which were found in the man’s mouth.

One bag had 47 pieces of cocaine crack, while the other contained cocaine in the powder form, which weighed a total of 22 grams.

The man was arrested and is currently held at the Anna Regina police station, pending further investigation.