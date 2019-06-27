Venezuelans remanded for North West break-in

Latest update June 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Two Venezuelan nationals yesterday appeared in a city court where they were made to answer to a break and enter charge, in which they allegedly stole articles and cash valued at a total of $273,300.
Oscar Jaramillo, 23, a mechanic, and Alexis Zapata, 22, both residents of Venezuela, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
The charge read that between June 21, 2019 and June 22, 2019, at Kumaka Waterfront, North West District, they broke and entered the shop of Alicia Wong and stole four packs of Werewolf boxers, six men’s jeans, three packs of Hanes boxers, two packs of t-shirts, one Merrell slippers, two pair of boots, two bags, seventeen bottles of cologne and some socks valued at a total of $256,300. They are also accused of stealing $17,000 in cash during the break-in.
They both pleaded not guilty. The men spoke through an interpreter.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made objections to bail being granted to the defendants. The prosecutor added that they are flight risks given the fact that they have no ties to Guyana.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded both men to prison.
Meanwhile, another Venezuelan national was charged and brought before the court for being in possession of the stolen articles.
Nilko Garcia, 36, also appeared before the Chief Magistrate.
The charge stated that between June 21, 2019 and June 22, 2019 at Kumaka Waterfront Northwest, he received from Oscar Jaramillo, the articles mentioned in the charge against him.
Garcia also pleaded not guilty.
The three men were remanded to prison until July 8.

