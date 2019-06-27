Tuschen overcome Goed Fortuin to win Region 3 female final

Tuschen defeated Goed Fortuin by nine wickets to win the female final of the Region three leg of the AL Sport and Tour Promotion National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year “Edward Cobenna Memorial” Primary Schools five-over Windball Cricket Champions Trophy which was contested recently at the National Gymnasium.

Goed Fortuin batted first and scored 63-3 with Chiyedza Heywood scoring 38 including five sixes. Tuschen replied with 65-1; player of the final Jezzel Chichester struck nine fours and in a top score of 36 while Julia Allicock and Daniela Williams contributed 10 each.

Meanwhile, in Georgetown zone Saint Pius and Saint Margaret’s played to a tie. Saint Margaret’s after been invited to bat made 52-5 while Saint Pius responded with 52-3; Tehannam Mendonca made 20.

In another fixture, St. Pius scored 91-0; Telrsha Taylor made 48 and Keystal Archer got 37. Ketley were restricted to 65-2, in reply. Tattianna Gordon , Tia Fowler and Ommianna Vanderhyden scored 12 runs a piece.

The Georgetown zone continues on Monday 10:30am.