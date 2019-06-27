STARR Computer receives HP Platinum Plaque – to collaborate with U.S. Company to prepare for oil industry

Starr Computer Inc. has been in the technology business for quite some time and has been a collaborating partner with the American multinational information technology company, Hewlett-Packard (HP) for the last 25 years.

At a simple ceremony yesterday, Starr’s president Mike Mohan was presented with the HP Platinum Plaque, for their outstanding contribution to the U.S. company’s products across Guyana.

Mohan said that it was the sixth time for the year that they have had international vendors coming down to Guyana to share their products and services, and to “tell you more about what they can offer us here in Guyana”.

Gustavo Narniez, the HP District Sales Manager, said that out of all the English-speaking countries in the region, only 11 have received the prestigious award and Guyana was one of them.

“I would like to present Mike with the HP Platinum Plaque for the fiscal year 2019. It is an honour that is very difficult to achieve as it’s based on partnership, sales, and how they help us move our product within the country. The second announcement I want to make is that Starr Computer has completed their courses and has become an authorised service provider for HP products,” he said, as he presented the award.

Lois Rivero, who is also attached to HP, gave the feature address, saying that there were some key things that she wanted to share with the gathering. Firstly, how they saw their products with regards to enabling their customers to do multiple things.

“HP is now designing all the products based on some key things – the design and security amongst others – since the trends in the market are changing and they needed to match these changes in order to stay competitive. In the middle of all these things, security is one of the major components, basically because it’s something that concerns all of us. Some of us would think that it’s just an IT problem that somebody else has to fix,” she said.

She went on to say that oil and gas needs devices with very proactive performances to know where what is, at any given time, and to be able to generate data to ensure that the investment was a wise one.

“The workstations are computers that are part of a special line of products that could process hundreds of gigabytes of data in a short period of time and they have an impenetrable security system, which are perfect for the job. The computer also has a very modern up-to-date system when it comes to graphic designing and they could also handle seismic data, which Guyana would be using very soon in the industry.”

HP will continue to partner with Starr Computer as the company currently has a number of new products in the making and are placing heavy focus on introducing technology to Guyana that could stay in line with the Oil and Gas Industry.