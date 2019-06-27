Latest update June 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Remanded prisoner dead after bullying incident at Lusignan

Jun 27, 2019 News 0

An inmate of the Lusignan Holding Bay who was struck with an object by a fellow prisoner during an argument on Tuesday afternoon, died yesterday as a result of his injuries.
Doctors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation yesterday pronounced Samuel Little, 23, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, dead, the Prison Service said.
The incident occurred around 14:00 hours in Holding Bay 4 at the Lusignan Prisons, East Coast Demerara.
Little was remanded to prison on June 19, 2019, after being charged for break and enter and larceny.
The prison service said that the suspect has been identified and is assisting with investigations.
They have also recovered the object, a piece of wood, that was used in hitting Little.
Unconfirmed reports said that Little attempted to bully another prisoner, who is now the prime suspect, for a bucket. Little reportedly armed himself with an improvised weapon while the suspect took up a piece of wood. Little reportedly received several lashes to his head.

More in this category

Sports

Tuschen overcome Goed Fortuin to win Region 3 female final

Tuschen overcome Goed Fortuin to win Region 3 female final

Jun 27, 2019

Tuschen defeated Goed Fortuin by nine wickets to win the female final of the Region three leg of the AL Sport and Tour Promotion National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year “Edward...
Read More
BCB 2nd Brian Ramphal Awards Ceremony RHTYSC, MS Patron Funds donates $200,000 worth of cricket balls and rain coats to Clubs

BCB 2nd Brian Ramphal Awards Ceremony RHTYSC, MS...

Jun 27, 2019

National Senior Athletics C/Ship confirmed for this weekend

National Senior Athletics C/Ship confirmed for...

Jun 27, 2019

Government of Guyana roars with Golden Jaguars; GFF express profound gratitude

Government of Guyana roars with Golden Jaguars;...

Jun 27, 2019

CWI second foundation course concludes at GNS

CWI second foundation course concludes at GNS

Jun 27, 2019

Enterprise Legends softball team thank sponsors

Enterprise Legends softball team thank sponsors

Jun 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Justice for one and all

    A family was driving along Norton Street in the city when the vehicle transporting them developed a punctured tyre. The... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019