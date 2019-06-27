Remanded prisoner dead after bullying incident at Lusignan

Latest update June 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
An inmate of the Lusignan Holding Bay who was struck with an object by a fellow prisoner during an argument on Tuesday afternoon, died yesterday as a result of his injuries.
Doctors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation yesterday pronounced Samuel Little, 23, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, dead, the Prison Service said.
The incident occurred around 14:00 hours in Holding Bay 4 at the Lusignan Prisons, East Coast Demerara.
Little was remanded to prison on June 19, 2019, after being charged for break and enter and larceny.
The prison service said that the suspect has been identified and is assisting with investigations.
They have also recovered the object, a piece of wood, that was used in hitting Little.
Unconfirmed reports said that Little attempted to bully another prisoner, who is now the prime suspect, for a bucket. Little reportedly armed himself with an improvised weapon while the suspect took up a piece of wood. Little reportedly received several lashes to his head.
