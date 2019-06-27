Man sentenced to two years for 20 grams of Cannabis

A man was yesterday sentenced to jail when he appeared in a city court to answer to a possession of narcotics charge.

Darren Sears, 26, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to him.

The charge stated that on June 25, at Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Sears had in his possession 20 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Sears pleaded guilty to the charge and offered to explain.

“I clean fish and the salary ain’t that much, sometime I don’t even receive a salary. The night I was going home when I notice the bag with the weed and I pick it up, so I decide to take a chance.”

He then mentioned that after he picked up the marijuana, police ranks that were on patrol in the area stopped him and a search was carried out on his person, where they found the cannabis. He was then arrested and taken to the police station.

During his explanation, Sears said, “I have a fifteen-year-old girlfriend, No wait, she’s sixteen, past the age of consent your worship.”

Principal Magistrate McGusty after listening to Sears’s explanation, sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment, citing the fact that he used the first opportunity to plead guilty and didn’t waste the court’s time.