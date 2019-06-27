Man, 59, guilty of rape

“I am very sorry sir,” said 59-year-old Mahadeo Dasrat to Justice Brassington Reynolds soon after a 12-person jury unanimously found him guilty of raping a woman. Dasrat had initially denied the charge which alleged that on April 11, 2017, he engaged in sexual intercourse with the 25-year-old woman without her consent.

Following yesterday’s verdict, Dasrat was remanded to prison. He, however, will be sentenced this afternoon after the presentation of a victim impact statement. The convicted rapist was represented by lawyer, Rabindra Mohabir, while Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial appeared for the State.

This matter was heard at the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara.