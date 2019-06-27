Handyman remanded on robbery charges

A 31-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared in a city court where four charges of robbery under-arms were read to him.

Cheddi Bacchus of 28 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’

Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The first charge stated that on May 12, 2019, at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Basil Agard of a gold chain valued at $150,000 and a cellular phone valued at $10,000.

The second charge stated that on the said date and location, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Amid Ferguson of a Jialing motorcycle valued at $275,000, and a cell phone valued at $10,000 as well as $3000 in cash.

The third charge read that on the June 20, 2019 at Princes Street, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Onika Hinds a gold chain valued at $46,000.

And the final charge stated that on the same date and location, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Ashanti Wilson of a LG cellular phone valued $46,000, a gold chain valued $120,000 and a Anne Klein watch valued at $15,000.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the prevalence, nature and punishment the offence attracts. The prosecutor highlighted that dangerous weapons were used to commit the offences.

Added to that, the prosecutor said that Bacchus provided police with a confession statement.

“Officer is me and a friend went and he went up to the man and robbed him of his motorcycle, and carried it on Chapel Street in a yard and I’m sorry for what happened,” Bacchus said to the court. However, the defendant denied that he ever gave the police any statement and that he was ever placed on an identification parade.

Bacchus, who was unrepresented, gave an explanation to the court stating, “Since last month to now, Corporal Singh always locking me up like he has an issue with me”. He further stated that Corporal Singh sat down in front of a computer and typed out four charges and then said he will “put me in jail”.

After listening to what the prosecutor had to say and the explanation that the defendant gave to the court, Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded him to prison until July 3.