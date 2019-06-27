Latest update June 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Ex-employee, son accused of robbing Republic Park businessman

Jun 27, 2019

A father and a son yesterday stood in the prisoners’ dock in a city court to answer to a robbery under-arms charge.

Richard Edwards (with head lowered) and Imran Alli

Imran Alli, 20, a carpenter, of 205 Campbell Street, Georgetown, and his father, Richard Edwards, 48, a Landscaper, of 30 School Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
The charge stated that on June 11, 2019, at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), while armed with a knife, they robbed Tanuja Singh of a quantity of gold and diamond jewellery valued at $3M, and 1.7M in cash, property of Isaiah Komatch.
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them by Magistrate McGusty.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendants based on the nature, seriousness and punishment the offence attracts. He also stated that if granted bail, the two accused might interfere with the alleged victim.
The facts stated that Edwards was previously employed with Singh, giving him full knowledge of where she kept her jewellery and cash. On the day in question, Edwards and Alli went to the woman’s home where they robbed her at knifepoint of the items mentioned in the charge.
The matter was then reported, and an investigation was then carried out leading to both of the accused being arrested and charged.
Prosecutor Blackman further mentioned that while in police custody, the men gave a written statement admitting to robbing Singh.
After listening to the facts presented by the prosecutor, Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded both men to prison until July 17.

 

