Drug bust in Canje River… Duo jailed for 4 years, fined $18M

A 43-year-old man who was a known drug dealer in the Canje River area and one of his cohorts, have been jailed for four years each and fined $18M each.

Kembleton Dorway called “Merciless” “Kempe” and “Boss Man”, of 177 Wallace Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice and 26-year-old Vickram Balgobin, a labourer, of 19 New Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court and were found guilty.

The court heard that on July 31, 2018 at Ekura Creek, Canje River, Berbice, the men were in possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and cultivation of prohibited plants.

They were among five men, including a juvenile, who were arrested during a police operation. Two men had initially pleaded guilty while the matter against the juvenile was withdrawn.

The Prosecution case as presented by Inspector Althea Solomon was that, around 03:00hrs on the day in question, a joint services team conducted a 16-hour operation in the Canje River. The team first went to a location at Ekura, Canje River, Berbice, where two camps with several occupants were seen.

The men fled into the thick vegetation, leaving behind three single-barrel shotguns. The guns were retrieved.

The team travelled further up the Canje River at Wakie, Ekura Creek, where they descended on two more camps with six males. Five of the males were arrested and taken into custody while one man managed to escape.

A search of the camps revealed a 9mm pistol with three live rounds; two single-barrel shotguns and a quantity of processed cannabis. There were several cannabis plants ranging from one inch to three inches in height nearby.

The others held were Lloyd Samuel, 27, a labourer of Bagotstown, West Bank Demerara, Damion Peters 33 of Pitt Street, New Amsterdam and a 15-year-old boy. They were initially on four charges each – possession of arms without being the holder of licence, possession of ammunition without being the holder of licence, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and cultivation of prohibited plants.

Samuel had pleaded guilty to three of the charges – possession of arms, possession of narcotics and cultivating of prohibited plants. He was sentenced to four years each on the first two charges and three years on the other charge, a total of 11 years which are to run consecutively.

Peters subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition and was sentenced to four years in jail.

Dorway had initially claimed responsibility of the camp and items, but subsequently changed his story. The court is to move against the drug dealer’s possessions.