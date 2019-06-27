Don’t allow oil companies to pump too fast

Oil companies always want to pump everything as fast as possible. Since you miss dem talking about pumping wha you got.

Dem oil companies attitude and behavior is like a big man who see a nice gyal. She just come to town, suh he know dat she ain’t no shine gyal. She live she early life knowing decency and tekking she time wid everything she got to do.

But de big man want to lick up before she get shine. He forcing she hand to hurry up. He pulling all kind of tricks. He telling she how she got an asset dat if she don’t use it right away by de time she ready to use it, it ain’t gon have a proper value.

She fall for it. Instead of getting a big fancy house, and anything wha rich people got or could get, she end up wid a one-bedroom apartment wid a bicycle.

By de time she get shine, de big man gone to anodda li’l gyal.

Dem boys warning Guyana don’t fall fuh dat talk, ‘bout hurry up wid de oil especially dem who telling Guyana dat de price gon drop and let us pump it out quick.

Don’t buy into the hype. It is crap. Countries like Guyana would benefit more if we don’t hurry to pump fast.

De only reason de oil companies want to pump out millions of barrel of oil a day is to get back dem investment quick and to rob us.

Because we nah shine, dem got lopsided contract dat suit dem. Dem boys want to know dat all de oil companies doing now is trying to scare Guyana into thinking dat dem have to pump everything now.

At de same time de country gon accept any rubbish contract terms de oil companies offering.

Right now, Guyana dumb but over time it gon get smart and require better contract and better deals.

De faster dem lick up and go is better fuh dem. But dem boys want our leaders to tek heed.

Talk half and slow down de production. Get some brains.