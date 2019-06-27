Latest update June 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Bus conductor jailed 20 years for raping female friend

A 32-year-old man who was accused of raping a female acquaintance back in 2017 has pleaded guilty to the charge and has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in jail.

Jailed: Clarence Arthur

Clarence Arthur called “Bung”, of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared before Justice Jo Ann Barlow in the Berbice High Court..
Arthur, a bus conductor, committed the act on October 15, 2017, at a village on the West Bank of Berbice.
The court heard that the accused and the woman were among some friends who went out to a disco during the night. It was on that evening that Arthur, armed with a knife and in the company of another man, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will.
The matter was reported and Arthur was arrested and charged. In court, he pleaded guilty and expressed his remorse.
Justice Barlow before handing down sentence told the accused that she had in mind a total of 30 years, but she would deduct 10 years for his early plea, which would leave a total of 20 years.
She also mentioned that the authorities would deduct his time spent in jail from his sentence.

 

  • Justice for one and all

    A family was driving along Norton Street in the city when the vehicle transporting them developed a punctured tyre. The... more

