$700M Port Kaituma Hospital Complex attracts further $150M

The $700M Port Kaituma Hospital project in Region One will attract a further $150M to complete construction. This is according to an official attached to the Ministry of Public Health.

The project commenced some five years ago under the previous administration but suffered several delays due to the actions of defaulting contractors.

“The construction of the doctors and nurses’ quarters, internal works such as the installation of air conditioning units, the medical gas system, water and electrical systems and painting the interior of the building is still to be completed,” the Public Health Ministry official confirmed.

The official noted too that the additional work will include construction of a road, pavements and perimeter lighting in the vicinity of the hospital complex.

According to the official, the Ministry has already advertised inviting suitable contractors to the completion of works to the Port Kaituma Hospital Complex

As regards the defaulting contractor, the Ministry referred to the Attorney General to take further action.

“We don’t know what course of action the Attorney General will take as it relates to the contractors. We just referred the file to the AG.”

Residents of Port Kaituma, Region One, have been questioning the pace of work at the $700M hospital.

The project was launched in 2014 under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration. In 2017, during an inspection of the project, Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, expressed her dissatisfaction at the works carried out.

Back then, the Minister elaborated on the actions that were likely to be taken against the defaulting contractors. The Minister had also instructed the visitation of a team to ensure that what was being built met the specifications, and also that it is applicable to the services that the Public Health Ministry is hoping to provide.

She noted that the main building of the hospital was long completed by R. Bassoo and Sons Construction Company, the work undertaken by six other contractors was lagging behind.

The contractors were given three months to complete their respective works.