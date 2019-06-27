22-year-old serial rapist jailed for 62 years

A “selfish and barbaric” serial rapist appeared emotionless as two of his victims showed remarkable courage to attend court, as he was sent to prison for a total of 62 years. The man, 22-year-old Leon Jordan, in a probation report denied any wrongdoing, although he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape when he was brought before Justice Brassington Reynolds about two weeks ago.

Yesterday, he was back in the prisoner’s dock, and all he did was shake his head as Justice Reynolds handed down the jail sentence. Jordan admitted that on February 02, 2012, he engaged in sexual penetration with a seven-year-old girl. He then admitted that on January 13, 2013, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old girl. Added to these, he admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 28-year-old woman without her consent.

Jordan was jailed for 12 years on the first charge, 15 years on the second charge, and 35 years on the last count. Justice Reynolds ordered that the sentences are to run consecutively. In this regard, Jordan will serve 62 years in jail, and only becomes eligible for parole after completing 30 years. The court ordered that he is to be seen by a psychiatrist during his incarceration.

Addressing Jordan, Justice Reynolds told him that he cannot imagine what would cause a “handsome young man” to take such a direction in life. According to the Judge, Jordan showed no emotions while his victims poured their hearts out to the court in relation to how the incidents have left them traumatised.

“But I don’t know if you have any feelings. For me, you are less than a human being which you ought to be,” Justice Reynolds told the confessed rapist, who appeared to be listening attentively. The Judge added, “Seven, 14, 28 was it going to be 56 next,” making reference to the age of the women that Jordan had violated. Jordan, nevertheless, received a lighter sentence on the first two charges as the judge considered that he was a juvenile when he raped the underage girls.

State Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial told the court that on February 02, 2012, at around 14:30hrs, the seven-year-old girl had just finished school and was waiting to be picked up by her older brother. The prosecutor added that Jordan would also visit the school to pick up his brother. According to the prosecutor, Jordan rode up to the little girl on a bicycle. He then told her that his mother had sent him to buy chicken.

The prosecutor said that Jordan promised that he would take the little girl home, and then grabbed her hands and forced her onto his bicycle. He threatened the girl by telling her, “If you scream, I will jook you with a knife.” Instead of taking the child home, Jordan took her to the seawalls where he pushed her onto the ground and ripped off her tights and underwear. He then held a knife to her neck and had sexual intercourse with her.

The court heard that after the act, Jordan left the girl under a bus shed. Somehow, the girl made her way home where she collapsed onto the kitchen floor. The child was revived by her mother who she later related her story to. She was also bleeding profusely from her vagina. In relation to this incident, the prosecutor noted that Jordan had told police, “I went and pick up my brother and a ‘lil girl asked me to drop she home. I carry her by a koker and pushed by fingers in her vagina.”

In the second instance, the 14-year-old girl was making her way home on January 13, 2013, when Jordan rode up to her on a bicycle and asked her something. Armed with an ice pick, Jordan forced the teenager onto his bicycle and took her to an isolated area where he pulled off her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her.

She was bleeding profusely from her vagina. Jordan, then, made sure that the area was clear before he allowed the young girl to leave. A medical examination revealed that the teenager’s hymen was ruptured.

And in the other incident, on October 25, 2016, the 28-year-old woman was heading to work. She was waiting on public transportation when Jordan rode up to her on a bicycle and told her that something was wrong at her home. The woman made her way back home. She was accosted by Jordan who dragged her to a bushy area. A struggle ensued between them, and Jordan who was armed with a knife, bit off the woman’s left eyelid and spat it onto the ground.

With blood dripping from her eyes, Jordan forced himself onto the woman and had sexual intercourse with her. She was left hospitalised for five days and had to undergo corrective surgery to save her sight. A medical examination revealed that she had several lacerations to her vagina.

TRAUMATISED

All the rape survivors related that the incidents have left them traumatised. Via video/audio link, the seven-year-old girl told the court that nothing this bad has ever happened to anyone in her family. She recalled that after the incident, her entire body started to malfunction and she had to be in and out of the hospital, which caused her to miss school.

According to her, she trusted Jordan since he was older than her and would frequently visit her school to pick up his brother. She expressed that he had no right to disrespect her in the manner he did, and she hopes that he is locked away so that he cannot do these types of things to other girls. The, now teenager added, “I hope that with prayers, I can heal.”

The woman, however, chose to face her attacker. She went into the witness box from where she gave an impact statement that brought some persons who were seated in the courtroom to tears. The mother of five related that she was not only a mother, but a wife, a rape victim, a survivor and an ‘overcomer’.

She recalled, “I screamed that day for help and no one came to my rescue. I saw death that day and all I could have said was the Lord’s Prayer.” According to the woman, Jordan repeatedly told her to “shut up” while she recited the prayer. “I was very conscious when he (Jordan) bit off my eyelid and spit it on the ground like an animal. I am full of emotions. I remembered telling him that he has a mother, a sister, and he would not like anyone to do something like this to them.”

But Jordan, she said, ignored her pleas and continued raping her. The woman related that she was raped six months after her marriage. The act, she confessed, has left her husband distressed. Nevertheless, she said, she was eager to get over the incident for the sake of her children, who would constantly ask her when her eye will get better.

Probation Officer Zola Cameron-Lubin described Jordan as “selfish and barbaric”. She revealed that one of the underage rape victims was thrown into a koker by Jordan, but luckily it was closed at the time.

The Probation Officer said that the rapist had shown no remorse, and had even denied knowing the victims who his actions have left with lifelong psychological scars. She said that while some persons in Jordan’s neighbourhood described him as quiet, others said he used narcotics and associated himself with delinquent friends.

Notwithstanding Jordan’s mother portraying him as a good son, the probation officer urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent to like-minded persons. Jordan was previously charged and freed for rape, kidnapping and robbery.