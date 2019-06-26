Unauthorised removal of zinc sheets stymies agriculture project at Linden schools – RDC meeting hears

Even as Region Ten continues to push agriculture as a main economic source, there seems to be deliberate attempts to stymie progress in some regards. This is particularly evident when it comes to efforts being made to promote an agricultural drive at schools within the Region.

Speaking of this development, recently, was Chairman of the Agricultural Committee attached to the Region’s Regional Democratic Council [RDC], Mr. Tracy Johnson.

At a recent RDC meeting, Johnson disclosed that as part of the region’s efforts to push agriculture, moves have been made to encourage agriculture in schools.

This, the Councillor revealed, has included attempts to construct shade houses for targeted schools. But according to Johnson, there has been a major challenge in relation to the construction of the shade houses.

He announced to the meeting that this is owing to the fact that a number of zinc sheets intended for this purpose have gone missing.

“It is proving to be a major challenge to the successful execution of the project,” Johnson complained even as he appealed to his fellow councillors and the Regional Chairman [Renis Morian] to implement systems immediately that will address the unauthorised removal of the zinc sheets.

“This is in light of the fact Johnson said that there has been difficulties in retrieving a number of the zinc sheets.

“I would like to point out that while the region has been undertaking a number of major projects within the region, we are supposed to have the zinc sheets…for the schools to build the shade houses.

“We are not being able to get this done as in many cases the zinc sheets cannot be found and this is severely affecting the project. I would like to appeal to this Council for action to be taken by the Clerk of the Meeting, which is the Regional Executive Officer in having this matter addressed immediately,” Johnson urged.

Describing the issue as the “unexplained disappearance” of the zinc sheets, Regional Chairman Morian, vowed to have the matter addressed properly.

Once the situation is addressed, Johnson said that construction of the shade houses can commence during the latter half of the year.

This development comes even as the recognition is being given to the Region as an evolving agricultural hub. Region Ten was formerly regarded a thriving mining town.

This notion was substantiated by Johnson even as he acknowledged that, aside from attempts to stall the shade house drive, agriculture is progressing very well in the Region.

According to him, too, the region is poised to continue in this vein. Johnson is confident that with such a sustained approach, the Region will undoubtedly see a significant economic boost and by extension further advancement in its agricultural development.

With sustainability in focus, Johnson said that so far for the year there have been eight training programmes covering both livestock and crop. He pointed out that among the programmes were some that deal with poultry diseases, sheep rearing, livestock path, citrus agrimony, agriculture business development, sweet pepper agronomy and food presentation.

He revealed that is part of the deliberate efforts to promote agriculture that the Region has been zeroing in on schools which has seen the distribution of a number of poultry birds with matching feed supplies being handed out to a number of schools.

Two targeted schools are yet to receive this support, Johnson said.

“MacKenzie High School will be receiving their contribution at the next batch [distribution] due to repairs to their pen; Harmony Secondary has been [somewhat] reluctant in participating in the programme for a number of reasons,” Johnson revealed.

The Regional Agricultural Committee Chairman also disclosed that all secondary and primary schools, along with a number of farmers across Region Ten, have also received a number of permanent crops which are expected to aid the grafting process.

Also set to benefit from this aspect of the Region’s agriculture drive are the MacKenzie High and Harmony Secondary schools.