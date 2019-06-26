UCCA/RHTYSC/BCB Awards…Rishi Persaud named as Cricketer of the Year as UCCA hosts Award Ceremony

– Sydney Jackman hails BCB’s support

Opening batsman Rishi Persaud, who had a very prolific 2018 Cricket Season in the Upper Corentyne area, was named Cricketer of the Year when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association hosted its 2nd Annual Award Ceremony at the Port Mourant Ground. The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Award Ceremony for the second successive year was totally sponsored by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

Persaud also carried home the Upper Corentyne Second Division and First Division Player of the Year Awards. He carried home trophies, medals and a $20,000 bicycle.

Other Awardees at the function were:

Under-15 Player of the Year – Tomesh Hemraj

Under-17 Player of the Year – Aktar Nahar

Under-19 Player of the Year – Stephan Norah

Secondary School of the Year – Skeldon Line Path

Primary School of the Year – Massiah Primary

Most Improved Club – No. 72 Cut and Load

Junior Team of the Year – No. 73 Young Warriors

Club of the Year – No. 72 All Stars

Sponsors Ramesh Sunich, Devendra Ramgoolan and Dennis D’Andrade were also specially honoured along with No. 72 Cut and Load Club for their cooperation during the year.

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Vice President Sydney Jackman provided a comprehensive Report for 2018 to the capacity audience that included Regional Chairman David Armogan, Vice Chairman Dennis Deroop, former BCB President Malcolm Peters and the Mayors of Rose Hall Town and New Amsterdam.

Jackman a former Guyana Wicketkeeper/Batsman stated that players in the Sub-Association benefitted from cricket organised by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association at the Under-19, Inter Primary School, Inter Secondary School and Second Division levels, while its parent body, the Berbice Cricket Board organised numerous tournaments at different levels. The Berbice Board also organised coaching clinics, donated cricket balls to all clubs in the Sub-Association and rain coats to six groundsmen. Clubs also benefitted from scorebooks, while the Sub-Association also hosted its first ever Award Scheme, Tribute to Heroes Programme and launched its Hall of Fame to honour outstanding past cricketers. Jackman hailed the outstanding contributions of the Berbice Cricket Board and its President Hilbert Foster for their support to Upper Corentyne. He described Foster as a passionate leader who has worked beyond the call of duty to change the fortune of Upper Corentyne Cricket.

Foster, who has visited the Upper Corentyne area forty two times since his elections, seventeen months ago, praised the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association as a pro-active body. Cricket in the Upper Corentyne area is now on the move with the Berbice Cricket Board organising Tournaments like the Ramnaresh Sarwan 40-Overs, RHTYSC/GNNL 20/20, Magic Moments 20/20 primarily for Clubs in the Area.

On Saturday last, the Berbice Cricket Board hosted a Coaching Clinic for 36 youths at the Scottsburg Ground, while Clubs continue to benefit from donations from the Berbice Cricket Board and Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS. Foster also announced that Upper Corentyne Cricket Association would soon benefit from donations of water pitchers, White T/Shirts and cricket balls among others as the Berbice Cricket Board strives to assist clubs to fulfill their mandates to youths. The dynamic President urged the Awardees and the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association to uphold their high standard while striving for excellence. Foster pledged his and the Berbice Cricket Board further assistance to Upper Corentyne Cricket.