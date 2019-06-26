Lone Surinamese Bid Triples Engineer’s Estimates

Latest update June 26th, 2019 12:58 AM

A number of bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, amongst them being one for the Construction of the Ministry of Natural Resources Building.
The project, surprisingly, attracted a single bid which was from a Surinamese company. Even more shocking was the fact that the contractor’s bids tripled that of the local engineer for Lot 1 and almost tripled the bid for Lot 2.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre Liliendaal and the Guyana Defence Force, Construction of Built In Cupboards Infantry Phase 1 amongst others.
Ministry of Natural Resources

Construction of Ministry of Natural Resources Buildings

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre Liliendaal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force
Construction of Built In Cupboards Infantry Phase 1

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy Services for Conducting Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Upgrading of the Lethem Aerodrome

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Field Material Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Electrical Materials Lots1-4 Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Stationary and Office Supplies Lots 1-4 Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency
Extension to Stephen Campbell House

