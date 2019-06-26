Lone Surinamese Bid Triples Engineer’s Estimates

A number of bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, amongst them being one for the Construction of the Ministry of Natural Resources Building.

The project, surprisingly, attracted a single bid which was from a Surinamese company. Even more shocking was the fact that the contractor’s bids tripled that of the local engineer for Lot 1 and almost tripled the bid for Lot 2.

Other notable projects were the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre Liliendaal and the Guyana Defence Force, Construction of Built In Cupboards Infantry Phase 1 amongst others.

Ministry of Natural Resources

Construction of Ministry of Natural Resources Buildings

Ministry of Public Telecommunications

Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre Liliendaal

Guyana Defence Force

Construction of Built In Cupboards Infantry Phase 1

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy Services for Conducting Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Upgrading of the Lethem Aerodrome

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Field Material Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of Electrical Materials Lots1-4 Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of Stationary and Office Supplies Lots 1-4 Guyana Prison Service

Ministry of the Presidency

Extension to Stephen Campbell House