Lone Surinamese Bid Triples Engineer’s Estimates

Latest update June 26th, 2019 12:58 AM
A number of bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, amongst them being one for the Construction of the Ministry of Natural Resources Building.
The project, surprisingly, attracted a single bid which was from a Surinamese company. Even more shocking was the fact that the contractor’s bids tripled that of the local engineer for Lot 1 and almost tripled the bid for Lot 2.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre Liliendaal and the Guyana Defence Force, Construction of Built In Cupboards Infantry Phase 1 amongst others.
Ministry of Natural Resources
Construction of Ministry of Natural Resources Buildings
Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Construction of Ministry of Public Telecommunications Command Centre Liliendaal
Guyana Defence Force
Construction of Built In Cupboards Infantry Phase 1
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy Services for Conducting Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Upgrading of the Lethem Aerodrome
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Field Material Guyana Prison Service
Procurement of Electrical Materials Lots1-4 Guyana Prison Service
Procurement of Stationary and Office Supplies Lots 1-4 Guyana Prison Service
Ministry of the Presidency
Extension to Stephen Campbell House
Jun 26, 2019By Sean Devers Romrima Tennis Club’s Gavin Lewis and Afruica Gentle captured the Lion’s share of the prizes presented by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) when the Awards Ceremony for the GBTI...
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
I would like to think that before this edition of this newspaper hits the vendors’ stands, the Opposition Leader would... more
The private sector is becoming jumpy over nothing. The “war-break’ remark by the Minister of Finance has sent shivers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]