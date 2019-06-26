Team Mohamed’s record holding GT-R branded as ‘Godzilla’

After shattering the strip record at South Dakota, the White Nissan GTR will forevermore be known as Godzilla.

A release from the team Mohamed’s Enterprise camp on Monday confirmed that the former world record holding car, known under Ekanoo brand will now be the Team Mohamed’s ‘Godzilla’ GTR.

This is in keeping with the team’s tradition of naming their machines, with the former strip holder and first GTR, being called ‘Goliath.’

“We firstly want to thank all our fans for the support we have seen over the last few days, especially Sunday and we have some great news. The White Nissan GTR that has just entered the Team Mohamed’s family will now be known as the Team Mohamed’s Godzilla.

That car joins our other two GTRs, the Black Goliath and the Nismo as part of our drag racing family as well as the race bikes and Jet Skis we have in our team.”

During Sunday’s second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Drag racing championship, the Team Mohamed’s Godzilla reset the quarter-mile strip record with an 8.09 seconds time.

The black GTR Goliath was also involved in a heated battle with the much anticipated transpacific Toyota Alteeza which thrilled the crowd; the former crossing the line first.