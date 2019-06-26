Private school teacher freed of two rape charges

Latest update June 26th, 2019 12:58 AM
The Private school teacher who was on trial in the Berbice High Court on two charges of rape has been freed.
The man, Zafiel Yusuf, 27, a private school teacher of Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury. He was on two charges of rape of a child under sixteen years old.
He is accused of violating two children, a brother and sister on April 19, 2017. Yusuf was represented by attorney at Law Charlene Artiga. State Prosecutor Attorney at Law Mandel Moore represented the state.
According to reports Yusuf allegedly demanded that two minors perform oral sex on him on the date mentioned.
He allegedly made the request under the pretext of taking the minors to collect hampers. It was reported that the man went to the children’s home and asked to take them out to get hampers for them.
It was reported that the accused en route to his house took them to a shop and offered to purchase beer. However, they opted for a juice.
He then reportedly drove to a bus shed and stopped, where he demanded that they perform the act.
The man allegedly warned the minors not to tell anyone what took place. However they related the story to their mother and a report was made.
The prosecution called a number of witnesses including the two minors. After both prosecution and defence closed their cases, Justice Barlow summed up the evidence before the jury retired to consider the verdict. They then returned with a verdict of not guilty on both counts.
The case was held in camera.
