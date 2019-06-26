Mom begs for justice as senior cop’s daughter remain free

It has been two years and three months since the life of little Ramkarran Mohan was snatched from him in the presence of his eldest brother who was seven-years-old at the time.

An inquest was ordered into the accident, however as time elapsed, the driver, Grace Alves, roamed freely and lived her life as normal while a family still grieved.

Mohan was only six-years-old when he was in the company of his brother and an uncle. They were making their way to a shop located obliquely opposite their Lot 1088, Tuschen residence, to purchase a ball to play cricket when he was struck down.

Kaieteur News was informed by a senior officer out of B’ Division that all the documents pertaining to the case of Mohan was sent to the Magistrate’s Court months ago to commence the inquest, however to this date none was done.

It is unclear what has been the hold up into the highly publicised matter, but relatives had expressed worry from the initial stages that justice might not be served.

Mohan’s mother, Anna Persaud, told this publication that it has been very difficult for her, her now 9-year-old son and other relatives since her son’s death.

She added that what makes it even more difficult is the fact that the female driver, the daughter of recently suspended Crime Chief Lyndon Alves, who struck down her son, has been boasting about her being free.

“I have been living with this all by myself, no justice and his daughter always boasting about it.” She stated that since the accident the woman has been making disturbing statements towards her and relatives since they live in close proximity to each other.

“She’s been saying that her father working with the President and nobody can’t touch her. Neither she nor any of her family members ever came and showed remorse, offered sympathy or anything whatsoever.”

Persaud stated that she has been religiously inquiring about the case but was continuously told that an inquest has to be done.

“Every time I go and find out they keep telling me that the inquest has to be done and they waiting on a Coroner. Up to last Wednesday, I visited the Commissioner during a meet the public day and I asked him about my baby’s case.

“He told me that he hasn’t looked upon that file as yet but maybe later on in the year,” Persaud explained.

Initial reports had stated that the female Alves was intoxicated at the time of the accident and was without her license. Her insurance was also expired but she was placed before the court and paid a fine.

However for the accident and the death of the child nothing was done.

Alves, on the day of the accident, was only kept in custody for a few hours before she was released on only $20,000 bail.

Relatives believe that her father, Suspended Crime Chief Lyndon Alves who was the Deputy Head of the Presidential Guard at that time, intervened in the matter, causing her to roam scot-free and leaving the case in limbo for two years. The woman is now a member of the Guyana Police Force.

Little Mohan would have celebrated his eighth birthday in December. His brother, since the accident, has been crying a lot and speaking less. His brother was his partner.

They both attended school together and were very close with each other, Persaud said tearfully.