Jagdeo prepared to meet Granger “at any time”

Following the consequential hearings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the No Confidence Cases, on Monday last, the Opposition has notified the Ministry of the Presidency that Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, is willing to meet with President David Granger at any time to discuss the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

This comes after it was announced that retired Justice James Patterson resigned from the post of Chairman of GECOM on Monday. The chain of events leading to this started out when the CCJ ruled last Monday that the appointment of Patterson was unconstitutional and flawed.Jagdeo had, last week, expressed concern that the President could use the appointment of the new Chairman as a tactic to delay General and Regional Elections, but he has made himself available now to meet with President Granger, “on a daily basis, if needs be”.That is according to Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, in a letter addressed to Director General at the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.The letter referred to several sections of the Judgment Summary by the CCJ on Patterson’s appointment.In those sections, it is noted that the evolution of Article 161(2) – which speaks to the GECOM Chair’s appointment – of the Constitution took a significant and deliberate shift from exclusivity and unilateralism to inclusion and consensualism between President and Opposition Leader.The Court urged the two to meet and communicate in good faith to discuss eligible candidates for GECOM Chair, and that the aim of the discussions should be to names of six persons who are eligible and not unacceptable to the President.During a press conference later on Thursday, the Opposition Leader said that he is prepared to supply a list of nominees for the post of GECOM Chair within hours of a request by the President.It was stressed in the ruling that employment of the double negative ‘not unacceptable’ in article 161(2) means that the President should not simply find a nominee unacceptable because it is not a choice of his, but that there must be some good reason or objective grounds.In that regard, the Court stated that the President should provide good reason for rejecting eligible nominees, and not frustrate the proper working of the Constitution.It stated that a unilateral appointment of the GECOM Chair by the President is hardly an option if the Opposition Leader demonstrates a willingness to engage in good faith.