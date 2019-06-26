Latest update June 26th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

“I will hold my office accountable” – Min. Ferguson

Jun 26, 2019 News 0

― minister and team visit residents of Perseverance Housing Scheme, inspect defects in homes

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson, yesterday visited the Perseverance Housing Scheme where she listened to concerns raised by the residents.

A staffer pointing out a flaw in one of the houses to Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson.

A number of the residents reported imperfections in the structure of the homes they occupy. Minister Ferguson, who has responsibility for Housing, said she will hold her office accountable since persons have commenced paying their mortgages and some are reluctant to occupy the homes until the flaws are fixed.
“I visited more than 10 houses. However, there are cases where some homeowners were not at home but appear on the complaint list. I have examined, listened and documented the beneficiaries’ concerns. There are some issues with flooring, leaking roofs and toilet facilities,” the minister said.
She reassured the residents that their concerns will be addressed shortly.
“I have given the commitment that once the defects are within the liability period, we at CH&PA [Central Housing and Planning Authority] will have them addressed; and I can assure you that work will commence in a week’s time.”
The houses in the Perseverance Housing Scheme were constructed by private investors who worked in collaboration with the government through the Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond project. This venture sought to resolve the enormous backlog of applications from as far back as 1994, at the CH&PA.
In 2017, the project was strategically chosen because the layout of the housing scheme accommodates 570 house lots, which helped to see a reduction in the 25,000 housing applications for that year.

 

More in this category

Sports

GBTI Lawn Tennis Awards Ceremony…Gentle & Lewis captures Lion’s share of Awards

GBTI Lawn Tennis Awards Ceremony…Gentle & Lewis captures...

Jun 26, 2019

By Sean Devers Romrima Tennis Club’s Gavin Lewis and Afruica Gentle captured the Lion’s share of the prizes presented by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) when the Awards Ceremony for the GBTI...
Read More
Guyana has all to play for in Caribbean derby against neighbours T&T today

Guyana has all to play for in Caribbean derby...

Jun 26, 2019

UCCA/RHTYSC/BCB Awards…Rishi Persaud named as Cricketer of the Year as UCCA hosts Award Ceremony

UCCA/RHTYSC/BCB Awards…Rishi Persaud named...

Jun 26, 2019

Team Mohamed’s record holding GT-R branded as ‘Godzilla’

Team Mohamed’s record holding GT-R branded as...

Jun 26, 2019

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships…GBTI GCC Spice off to great start

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey...

Jun 26, 2019

Hardyal optimistic of defending champs Regal Masters’ chances

Hardyal optimistic of defending champs Regal...

Jun 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019