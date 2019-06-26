GBTI Lawn Tennis Awards Ceremony…Gentle & Lewis captures Lion’s share of Awards

By Sean Devers

Romrima Tennis Club’s Gavin Lewis and Afruica Gentle captured the Lion’s share of the prizes presented by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) when the Awards Ceremony for the GBTI Open Lawn Tennis tournament was held at GTBI Sports Club yesterday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Gavin Lewis won triple crowns and dethroned seven times defending Champion Anthony Downes before beating 24-year-old Gregorie Vincent from France in Men’s Singles Final.

Lewis also teamed up with Gentle to win the Mixed Doubles title and with Daniel Lopes to take the Men’s Doubles crown. Downes was among those not present yesterday.

The 18-year-old Gentle, also a National Women’s Cricketer, also copped three titles; beating Kalyca Fraser in the Women’s Open Singles final before pairing with Lewis to win the Mixed Doubles final and with Cristy Campbell to capture the Women’s Doubles title.

This is the third time she has achieved such a feat.

Speaking at the ceremony were GBTI’s Public Relations and Marketing Manager Pamela Binda, GTA’s President Samuel Barakat and GTA’s first and second Vice-Presidents Cristy Campbell and Nigel Niles respectively. Gentle and Lewis also give acceptance speeches.

Niles give the opening remarks after the disappointing turn out recited the National pledge, while Campbell provided a short revive of the tenth annual GBTI tournament which was held at the sponsors’ Court in Bel Air.

Barakat thanked GBTI for their continued support and said he was sure they were pleased that every day of the tournament was covered in the newspapers.

“It also pleasing to see the so many people attended the matches but I am very disappointed the see the amount of Walk-Overs and this will not be tolerated in our next tournament,” disclosed Barakat.

The Essequibian confirmed that a U-12 & U-14 team will travel to Trinidad next month for a youth tournament and disclosed that Gentle has been provided funding for a tournament in Jamaica.

Binda committed the GBTI to another 10 years of sponsorship and revealed that she would discuss with her Directors the possibility of increased sponsorship next year.

“This was a very successful tournament with a few firsts….this was the first time in seven years we have a new Men’s Singles Champion and the first that someone from overseas participated and I am very happy with the Media Support we got,” Binda stated.

Results:

Men’s Open Singles:

Champion: Gavin Lewis-

Runner-up: Gregorie Vincent

Women’s Open Singles

Champion: Afruica Gentle

Runners-up; Kalyca Fraser

Men’s Doubles:

Champion: Lewis/ Daniel Lopes

Runner’s up: Gregoire Vincent/ Andre Lopes

Women’s Doubles:

Champions: Cristy Campbell/ Gentle

Runners-up: Shelly Daley/ Fiona Bushell

Men’s O-35 Singles:

Champion: Leyland Leacock

Runners-up: Andre Lopes

Men’s O-45 Singles:

Champion:

Runner’s-up: Andre Lopes

Mixed Doubles: Rafael Nunez

Boys Open Singles:

Champion: Joshua Kalekyezi

Runners-up: Viraj Sharma

Mixed Doubles

Champions: Lewis/Gentle

Runners-up: Kalyca Fraser and Heimraj Resaul