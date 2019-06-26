Sexual assault victims must not be made to suffer twice – Women’s rights activist

Just hours after filing a report to the Guyana Police Force about the sexual assault she experienced at the hands of a senior officer at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, (CJIA), the complainant in the matter was made to suffer a second time.

This time around, the woman had her security pass seized and she was escorted from her place of work in the full view of the public.

She later learnt from security officers that the instructions came from the airport’s hierarchy. The act of withdrawing the woman’s security pass means that she no longer has access to her work station at the airport.

“I was made to suffer a second time. My job is affected because I can no longer manage the store. I am being paid less as a result of that,” the victim revealed.

The airport noted that the decision to send both parties involved in the matter away, was taken to ensure that investigations were carried out unencumbered.

Women’s rights activist, Red Thread’s Wintresss White, has noted that the course of action is like adding salt to the complainant’s wound.

“She should not be made to suffer twice,” White said. The women’s right activist said that instead of victimizing the complainant, there should be policies in place to protect her.

“These scenarios just highlight how poorly society still treats womenfolk.

“Here is the example of a woman who did the right thing by coming forward yet she is being punished…It’s this type of victimization that facilitates the continuation of sexual harassment in the workplace.

“There are a lot of people, who suffer at the hands of their superiors. Those persons will continue to suffer in silence, unless things change.”

White noted the need for policies which deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.

“At present, the Labour Department’s Prevention of Discrimination Act does not cover acts of sexual harassment in the workplace. So the labour laws need overhauling in this regard.”

Lawyers noted that in this instance complainant should be compensated for the loss of job benefits.

“The workplace policy should be balanced – it should not be to the detriment of the alleged victim. In the case of her to losing benefits or pay then the airport authority should, in this case compensate her.”

Meanwhile, CJIA’s dealings in the matter have come under criticism of the Police Force and Guyana Public Service Union, GPSU.

In a statement issued earlier this week, GPSU noted that reports of sexual harassment needed to be investigated by the higher authorities.

“If the harassment is from higher authority then who are you going to complain to and what guarantee would the worker have in the same environment that it would not escalate, or that he/she may have to leave the job because nobody wants to lay their finger on the boss or senior officers. Cover ups do happen.

Since this is a very serious matter a police report has to be made for them to investigate and if necessary prosecute,” the GPSU stated.

The GPSU said that complaints can also be filed with the Ministry of Social Protection, department of labour since she is a worker and since such conduct is tantamount to unlawful discrimination the Ministry has to investigate the matter.