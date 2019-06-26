Berbice River man charged with murder of chainsaw operator

Roy Glaston, 28, of Sand Hills, Berbice River who is accused of killing Elvis Benedict, 40, a chainsaw operator of Sand Hills , Berbice River has been charged with murder.

The incident reportedly occurred between Tuesday June 18, and Wednesday June 19, 2019, at Sand Hills, Berbice River.

Roy Glaston appeared in the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh, yesterday. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until Thursday June 27.

Benedict was reportedly last seen around 17:00 hrs on Tuesday June 18 fixing a tractor.

About 07:00hrs, the following morning he was found alive by a truck driver with multiple injuries about his body, lying at the side of the road, some two miles from where the alleged incident took place.

Benedict had subsequently told his brother, that he was injured by the accused.

The badly injured man was picked up and taken by boat to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body had visible marks of violence including lacerations to the left lower back, the center of the back, the left hand and the left upper jaw. There were also multiple scratches and bruises and abrasions about the body.

The accused had reportedly told police that two men had attacked him and it was the other man in trying to chop him had missed and chopped Benedict.

A Post Mortem examination was performed on the body of Benedict, by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

It showed that he died from shock and haemorrhage and multiple injuries.