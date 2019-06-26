Attempted murder of supermarket customer…Victim testifies, five others to take the stand

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) against the manager of Freshco Supermarket, Xino Xi Qu, who is charged with attempting to murder of Gregory Sanmoogan, yesterday commenced with the testimony of the victim.

The PI is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and led by Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers. The accused is being represented by Attorney-at-law George Thomas.

Following the testimony of Sanmoogan yesterday, prosecutor Jeffers is expected to call five other witnesses to testify into the matter. Three witnesses will testify today and two others will follow.

On his first appearance before the court Xino Xi Qu was not allowed to plea to the charge as it was made indictable.

The charge stated that on April 22, 2019 at Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the defendant with intent to commit murder wounded Gregory Sanmoogan.

Qu is out on $400,000 bail while his trial is being conducted. The condition of the bail is that he is to report to the Golden Grove Police Station every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.

The fact of the charge is that on the day in question around 08:30hrs, the victim went to the supermarket where the defendant worked. Sanmoogan then purchased some items and left.

It is alleged that while the victim was out on the public road, Qu came from behind and hit him on his head. The defendant then reportedly dealt him several cuffs and kicks about the body.

Sanmoogan headed to the Golden Grove police station where he made a report. He then went to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was admitted as a patient for several days.

According to reports, the defendant committed this act because he claimed the victim stole $200,000 cash which was left in a plastic bag on one of the cashing counters at the supermarket.